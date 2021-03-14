Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Sells $1,314,316.50 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total transaction of $1,314,316.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $89.72 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

