Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $45,909.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,831.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,175 shares of company stock valued at $484,294. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

