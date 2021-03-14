Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Danske cut shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

