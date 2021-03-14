Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,719 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.92.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

