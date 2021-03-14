Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

KOF stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.