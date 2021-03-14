Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

