Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,930 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

