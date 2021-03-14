Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PFLC remained flat at $$12.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

