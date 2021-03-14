Ottmar Weiss Sells 10,607 Shares of Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Stock

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) insider Ottmar Weiss sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.46), for a total transaction of A$66,293.75 ($47,352.68).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Energy One

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australasia and Europe. It offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and back office solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

