OST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. OST has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

