OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.98, but opened at $43.83. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 627 shares.

The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $147,053.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $901.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

