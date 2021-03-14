Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $198.12 million and approximately $60.51 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00048527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00648949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00070543 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035307 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,831,390 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

