ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $63,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

