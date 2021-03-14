Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,900 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $13,902,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 461,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

