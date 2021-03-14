Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.