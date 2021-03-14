Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 576 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

HYD opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

