Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCI opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.64.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

