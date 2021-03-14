Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $331.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

