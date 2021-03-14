Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Shares of VMW opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.