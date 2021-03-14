Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 681,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 117,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 590,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 133.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 331,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 189,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

