Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $10,170,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RH by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $471.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.54. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.19.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.