Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,076 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $100.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

