Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,192 shares of company stock worth $5,909,986. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

