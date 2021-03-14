Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

VOYA stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

