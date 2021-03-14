Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.