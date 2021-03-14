Opium Hits Market Cap of $32.22 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Opium has a market cap of $32.22 million and approximately $226,397.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $7.74 or 0.00012859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00061072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00089656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00509908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011269 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.