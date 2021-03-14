Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

