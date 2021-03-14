Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.34% of Open Lending worth $59,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.