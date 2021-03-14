Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $3.01 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

