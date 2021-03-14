Opacity (OPCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,520.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $131,520.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00445506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00090973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00510034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

