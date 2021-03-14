Ontology Hits Market Cap of $865.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Ontology has a total market cap of $865.34 million and $311.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00223062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011562 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

