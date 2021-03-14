One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,619 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of One Liberty Properties worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 147,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.