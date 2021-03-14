ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 17.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 244,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,119. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

