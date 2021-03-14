OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMVKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

