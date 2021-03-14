Omni Price Hits $5.40 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Omni has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $894,045.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00008819 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00365207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,173 coins and its circulating supply is 562,857 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.