O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in February

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of O3 Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIIIF opened at $2.01 on Friday. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

