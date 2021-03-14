NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $514.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $318.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

