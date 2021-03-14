Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 139,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMM opened at $7.30 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

