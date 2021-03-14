Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. 30,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

