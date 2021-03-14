Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 11th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

JHAA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

