Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

