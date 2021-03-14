Nuggets 1-Day Volume Tops $49.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.32 million and $49.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00447134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00088602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00067048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00511544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011172 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

