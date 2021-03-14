Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 128.6% in February

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the February 11th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. 421,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,351 shares of company stock worth $3,050,122. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.