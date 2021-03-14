nOS (NOS) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011283 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.