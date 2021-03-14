NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

