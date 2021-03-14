Northern Trust Corp Sells 75,421 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Conagra Brands worth $211,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

CAG opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

