Northern Trust Corp Sells 302,484 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,692,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $265,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

NYSE:VLO opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,746.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

