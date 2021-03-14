Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $221,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

