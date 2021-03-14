Northern Trust Corp Has $275.60 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $275,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.