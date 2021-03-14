Northern Trust Corp Has $241.21 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $241,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $274.12 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

